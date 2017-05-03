Major League Call Up: UVa's Kinza Baad Set to Become MLB Scout

Kinza Baad has been an associate scout with the Dodgers since her sophomore year at UVa

Cavaliers' softball player Kinza Baad always dreamed of starring on the diamond.

"When I was growing up as a little girl I wanted to be a Major League Baseball player," says Baad, "and then when I was in 5th grade I realized that's probably not going to happen."

Baad was not able to make history as the first female Major League baseball player, but she will have a role in who does make it to the Big Leagues. When she graduates, Baad will be a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"What I'll be doing is not only scouting our own minor league players, but scouting minor league players of other teams, to determine if we want to trade for them down the line, but also working in play development," says Baad.

Baad has the experience.

Since her sophomore year, she has been an associate scout in the Dodgers organization, and that put her in a unique position in Major League baseball history.

Baad says, "When I officially started with the Dodgers I was the first and only female."

There were a few female scouts back in the early part of the 20th century, but after more that a 60-year drought, Baad will be one of just two women working as a fulltime MLB Scout.

"It's nice to, in a way, honor those women by the work I do every day," says Baad, "and hopefully help other women be able to have a job like this one day."

Baad has been focused on scouting since a young age, and taught herself the technique.

"If a pitcher is throwing," says Baad, "what I usually do is create a sheet that I can mark their fastballs, any breaking pitches they have, curveball, slider, changeup, and I mark how effective they are in throwing that in the zone, what the pitch looks like, and if people are making contact, and trying to figure out if they can achieve success that the Major League level."

During her time with the Dodgers, Kinza Baad helped with the MLB Draft and scouted the Cape Cod League.

She also filled a lot of notebooks with reports on some of the most talented baseball players in the nation while in the stands at Davenport Field.

Baad says, "The baseball players are some of my best friends, so it's so great to be able to watch their development and see how they've done, and that has helped me tremendously to see it from the inside, what it takes to be a Major League baseball player."

Many of the Cavalier players dream of one day making it to the Major Leagues.

For Kinza Baad, her dream is about to become a reality.

"It's the best," said Baad, with a smile. "I would really do this job for free. Don't tell my boss that, but I would absolutely do this job for free. This is the dream. Every single day I get to come and watch games. This is amazing. It's just amazing."