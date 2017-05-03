Structure Fire Causes Damage to Waynesboro Home

Waynesboro Fire Department Press Release:

At 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1212 Stayman Ave. Upon arriving on the scene at 9:15 p.m. the first arriving fire apparatus discovered a two story, end of the row townhouse with smoke coming from the back corner.

The fire was small in nature and was quickly brought under control, but not before damage occurred to the structure and back wood patio. The Waynesboro Fire Department estimates the fire loss to be approximately $1,000.

Additional departments responding to the incident included Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and the Waynesboro Police Department.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to improperly discarded smoking material in a plastic bucket sitting next to the back side of the structure on the wood patio. Please remember to always discard all smoking material in the proper receptacles ensuring they have been completely extinguished prior to disposal. For those who live in multi-family dwellings, maintain your tenant space by regularly and properly removing accumulated combustible materials such as trash, old furniture, and storage containers on and around any structure. In addition, remember to maintain 10’ of clearance away from combustibles and do not operate any open flame cooking devices such as grills on or underneath any unprotected combustible balconies.