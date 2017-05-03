Albemarle County Considering New Laws for Short-Term Lodging Services

Albemarle County is considering new laws that could mean more taxes and more rules for people that either say in or run Airbnbs.

These changes would apply to short-term lodging services like Airbnb and despite the possibility of more taxes and hoops to jump through, not all owners are concerned.

Rachel Breuhaus runs Guesthouse, a central Virginia company that connects people to short-term lodging.

While she says her business follows the rules, she says it's been tough competing against those who don't have as many rules to follow.

“No one likes paying taxes but it's one of those things where we're acting on behalf of our home owners, so similar home owners should be paying the transient taxes as well," Breuhaus explained. “We need to be able to compete rate-wise with other homeowners."

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with talks of changing the county tax code. It would make all types of short-term lodging taxable, Airbnb type rentals included.

"There are hundreds or thousands who are not registered and we are putting ourselves at risk and also missing the boat big time on this,” said Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek.

With new laws passed in Richmond, supervisors say they'll consider even more changes.

With an estimated one-third of renters in Albemarle County not complying with current regulations, the county is now free to add all short-term rentals to a registry and require renters turn over their name and address.

The county can also impose fines of up to $500 for violations.

Some worry too many rules could be trouble.

“Why encourage people to break the law because it's difficult to comply?” said Norman Dill, Albemarle County supervisor.

Breuhaus she says she feels like these steps proposed by Albemarle County could help level the playing field.

"It's nice, from our perspective, that the city and the county are kind of moving in that direction of making people that are doing it on their own kind of fall in line with what current BNBs and hotels are already having to do,” Breuhaus said.

Albemarle County supervisors set a public hearing on the proposed tax code changes. That is scheduled for June 14.

The board is also looking into changing regulations to allow lodging in more places but any action on that would be further down the road.