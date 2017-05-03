Madison Co. Deputy Charged with Crimes Related to Sexual Exploitation of Minors

A 40-year-old Madison County sheriff's deputy is in jail, charged with trying to sexually exploit minors. Deputy Bruce A. Harvey of Reva, VA, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the Department of Justice, Western District of Virginia, he has been charged with two counts of transporting minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of interstate travel with minors with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The DOJ says the alleged crimes happened when Harvey was an instructor at the Virginia Tong Leong School of Karate in Madison between 1998 and 2007.

Deputy Harvey is also a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He will stay behind bars pending further court action.

The investigation in this case is ongoing. If you have any information about these crimes or information about a potential victim, please call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.