Historical Society Seeks to Add Monument to Civil War Park in Palmyra

A group in Fluvanna County wants to place a monument to the presidential proclamation that freed slaves in the same park as a memorial to the Confederacy.

While Charlottesville fights in court to remove a statue of Confederate Army General Robert E Lee, the Fluvanna County Historical Society plans to add to the community's Civil War story.

“You want to add more history. You don't want to take it away. We have our monument, we're not going to take it away. We want to add to it so people understand that there were both sides,” said Judith Mickelson.

A 1910 memorial to Confederate soldiers stands among the trees and picnic tables in Civil War Park in Palmyra.

The historical society is donating a stone monument of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to be placed in park with the memorial.

“As times change and history becomes more present, you understand that you want to be more careful and thoughtful and sensitive to both sides of those issues,” Mickelson said.

The Fluvanna Leadership Development Program proposes a project to replace the east entrance step into the park with a ramp and add a walkway to the monument.

“We want to encourage people to come to the village, and that means all people,” said Burt Marks with Fluvanna Leadership Development Program.

The group is also working with Fluvanna County to make some other improvements to sidewalks, picnic tables, lighting, and ditches around Civil War Park and the historic courthouse to make it safer for visitors.

“That would allow people to see the monument, to get a fair distance into the park, and have a place to sit down and eat,” Marks said.

Historians hope the future of Civil War Park tells a more complete story of the past.

“You just have to keep understanding and interpret it so that you have a reality and a truth to it,” said Mickelson.

The Fluvanna Leadership Development Program is asking the county for $1,000 to get the project started.