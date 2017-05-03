President Trump’s Travel Ban Appeal Set to be Heard in Richmond

The appeal for President Donald Trump's second travel ban is set to be heard in Richmond. All federal judges on the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals are scheduled to hear oral arguments on the case Monday, May 8.

Many expect the travel order to eventually end up before the nation's highest court.

For a second time, the Trump administration's executive order blocking travel from a handful of Middle Eastern nations has been stalled.

While supporters say it's a temporary effort designed to review U.S. immigration vetting and limit terrorist threats, others view it as discriminatory.

Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring has thrown his support behind the Maryland challenge.

“Religious discrimination was the motivation for the first one and the president himself said this was just the second ban, was a watered down version of the same one,” Herring said.

Neither of the executive orders mentioned religion but opponents have drawn on remarks made by Trump from the campaign trail. Back in late 2015, he called for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the country.

Regardless of which side prevails at this level, the case is still expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.