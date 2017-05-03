Fluvanna County Readies for Old Farm Day

Pig on the site for Old Farm Day in Fluvanna County

Fluvanna County is getting ready to celebrate its agricultural roots.

Volunteers are starting to mark the parking spaces and plot out vendor spots for the 21st Old Farm Day in Pleasant Grove Park.

The event will include demonstrations of panning for gold, and displays of farm equipment from the 1800s to today.

Half of the proceeds from Old Farm Day will help fund the Fluvanna Farm Heritage Museum, which just went out to bid for construction.

“This is a small, rural community, small county, and agriculture has played an enormous part in its past,” said Old Farm Day co-chair Tricia Johnson.

“People lose touch with where their food comes from and the whole rural area and what it contributes to our society. They don't know where that comes from. It's good for them to be reacquainted or acquainted with it,” said Glenn Schumaker.

Old Farm Day is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Admission is $5, cash only. Children 12 and under get in for free.