Albemarle, Charlottesville Fire Officials Raising Awareness of Electrical Fire Safety

Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Charlottesville Fire Department News Release:

The month of May is recognized as National Electrical Safety Month. National Electrical Safety Month is an annual campaign to educate the public about the steps that can be taken in order to reduce the number of electrically-related fires, fatalities, injuries, and property loss.

Raising awareness about electrical hazards is the key to reducing home electrical fires, injuries, and death.

This is a combined campaign message between Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department.

See the .PDF below for more information.