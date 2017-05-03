UVA Golfer Jimmy Stanger Named Semifinalist for Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award

University of Virginia Media Release

Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia senior golfer Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Barbasol.

Stanger, the ACC’s 2017 individual champion, currently leads UVA with a 70.37 stroke average. He is ranked No. 12 in the Golfstat standings and No. 21 in the most recent Golfweek rankings.

Earlier this year Stanger was named to the 2017 United States Arnold Palmer Cup team. He is also on the watch list for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award and was a finalist for the Byron Nelson Award.

Division I finalists for the award will be named May 25. Nicklaus Award recipients will be announced June 1 with the honor presented by Jack Nicklaus at a ceremony during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

In addition to receiving the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award, the five recipients will compete in the Barbasol Shootout for an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship, held July 20-23, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National in Opelika, Ala. The Barbasol Shootout will be held Saturday, June 3 at the storied Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio - the same club where Jack Nicklaus first learned the game of golf as a young boy.

This year’s semifinalists include: Dawson Armstrong (Lipscomb), Sam Burns (LSU), Cameron Champ (Texas A&M), Wyndham Clark (Oregon), Sean Crocker (Southern California), Cristobal Del Solar (Florida State), Jared du Toit (Arizona State), Doug Ghim (Texas), Nick Hardy (Illinois), Rico Hoey (Southern California), Sam Horsfield (Florida), Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt), Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt), Maverick McNealy (Stanford), Dylan Meyer (Illinois), Collin Morikawa (California), Kyle Mueller (Michigan), John Oda (UNLV), Zachary Olsen (Oklahoma State), Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M), Doc Redman (Clemson), Matthias Schwab (Vanderbilt), Greyson Sigg (Georgia), Jimmy Stanger (Virginia), Sahith Theegala (Pepperdine) Braden Thornberry (Mississippi), Alejandro Tosti (Florida), Dylan Wu (Northwestern), Norman Xiong (Oregon) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest).