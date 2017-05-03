UVA Women's Lacrosse Sammy Mueller Named ACC Rookie of the Year

University of VIrginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse freshman Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday (May 3).

Mueller is the eighth Cavalier to earn Freshman of the Year honors and second in three seasons. The midfielder has quickly made an impact, ranking third on the team with 35 goals, including five game-winning goals. Mueller has scored a goal in all but two contests and started her collegiate career with a streak of 11 games with at least one goal.

Mueller had a career-high six goals, including the game-winner, at Richmond in the second game of the season. She has four hat tricks and multiple goals in 11 games. Mueller is also second on the team with 26 caused turnovers and third in ground balls. She has picked up multiple ground balls in 15 games, including a career-high four in three contests.

The 2017 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse selection show will air on Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

2017 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Individual Awards

Attacker of the Year: Molly Hendrick, Sr., A, North Carolina

Midfielder of the Year: Marie McCool, Jr., M, North Carolina

Defender of the Year: Brittany Read, Jr., G, Louisville

Freshman of the Year: Sammy Mueller, Fr., M, Virginia

Coach of the Year: Gary Gait, Syracuse