Petpawlooza Returning to Coyner Springs Park May 13

Release from Waynesboro Parks and Recreation:



Coyner Springs Park is always a favorite among dogs and their owners. Who can blame them. You've got wide open spaces perfect for throwing and chasing balls and frisbees, plenty of scents to follow (this one's more of a plus for the pups), and the ability to be off leash. It's doggie paradise!



Saturday, May 13 will offer up one more reason to love it- Petpawlooza. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will be hosting the event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the park.



Building off the success of last year's event, this year has got a few more treats in store.



I'm thrilled to be able to have The Marvelous Mutts this year," says Stephanie Seltzer, special events coordinator for Parks and Recreation.



The Marvelous Mutts, a dog stunt show, will be performing three times throughout the event at 10:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. This dynamic group of dogs performs agility and Frisbee stunts all over the country amazing crowds wherever they go and they were all adopted from shelters and rescue organizations.



"I just think it's amazing these underdogs are now traveling, showing off their mad skills, and being loved everywhere they go. If not for their adoption, their story could be very different."



The event, itself, benefits the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC), the shelter which serves Waynesboro and the surrounding area. This year rabies vaccinations performed by Woodworth Animal Hospital and pet caricatures by River City Caricatures will be available pay-what-you-will.



"Our hope is those who can afford it will make generous contributions for these items and those who can not will still be able to protect and honor the their pet," says Seltzer. The proceeds from these activities as well as the raffle will all benefit the SVASC.



Positive Paws will be hosting musical sits, a fun dog contest, and offering Canine Good Citizen Certification ($10) and a 30 minute training clinic ($5) to teach even the oldest dog a new trick. They will also be introducing their therapy dogs to the crowd with opportunities to interact with them throughout the day. Pet Smart, another sponsor, will be on sight with giveaways and grooming demonstrations.



Various rescue and shelters will be on hand with information about their organizations and some special pets who are looking for their forever homes. There will be other vendors, kids activities, and food to round out the event.



Dogs must be on leash in the event space.



For more information about the event, check out the website http://www.waynesboro.va.us/892/Petpawlooza or contact Waynesboro Parks and Recreation a 540-942-6735 or events@ci.waynesboro.va.us