Officials Move Polling Place to Beverley Manor Middle School

Release from Augusta County Board of Elections:



The Augusta County Board of Supervisors at their April 12, 2017 meeting approved the relocation of the polling place for Cedar Green Precinct (Pastures District) from Beverley Manor Elementary School to Beverley Manor Middle School located at 58 Cedar Green Road.



Voting will take place at the middle school for all future elections, beginning with the June 13, 2017 primary election. Registered voters in the precinct will be notified of this change by mail in early May.

Augusta County Public Schools had previously announced the closure of Beverly Manor Elementary School at the end of the current school year, rendering it unavailable for voting.



Beverly Manor Middle School is immediately adjacent to the Elementary School.

Questions should be addressed to Connie Messick, General Registrar, at 540-245-5656 or Cliff Garstang, Vice-Chair, Augusta County Electoral Board, at 540-324-0294.