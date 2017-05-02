Public Weighs in on Route 340 in Stuarts Draft Traffic Lights Project

People in Stuarts Draft got a chance to weigh in on recent changes to the traffic lights on Route 340 Tuesday night.

Earlier in the year, Virginia Department of Transportation coordinated a large section of lights the route. The goal is to keep traffic moving to reduce travel time and minimize rear end crashes.

Dave Covington lives in Stuarts draft and says he's noticed an improvement on his drive home from work.

"Being an engineer and driving through this area every day back and forth to work, coordination makes a big difference in how many stop lights you have to stop at, how long it takes me to get to work, how long it takes me to get home,” Covington said.

There is a second phase to the project. It involves the construction of high speed fiber optic communication, allowing VDOT to monitor and update the traffic signals.