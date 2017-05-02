Albe. Co. Commission Approves Old Woolen Mills Redevelopment Plans

A project to develop an historic landmark in Albemarle County is moving forward. The county Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans at a meeting Tuesday night.

It's an ambitious new project that would convert the Old Woolen Mills factory in condos, offices and a restaurant. Now, it's crossed a big hurdle to completion.

With one last set of votes, the ACPC recommended rezoning the Old Woolen Mills factory to allow developer Brian Roy to turn it into apartments, offices and a restaurant. All that, while trying to work with the property's neighbors.

“I've been engaged with the neighbors for a number of years, I've gone to meetings, and certainly have given tours where appropriate and discussed it, and heard their feedback,” Roy said.

Those neighbors agree.

“We're very please Brian Roy came to us even in the early days to describe what the vision was for the project and what he expected it to turn into,” John Frazee, chair of the Woolen Mills Neighborhood Association, said.

Frazee says the neighbors' biggest concern was traffic on the narrow part of East Market Street, but Roy handled that.

“I've tried to address as much of it as I can, especially moving the traffic off Market Street up onto Broadway, so I think I've tried to address it as best as possible,” Roy said.

While still concerned about issues like parking, the neighborhood association supports the project overall.

“We've been pleased from the very beginning that this building, which is really a central feature of the neighborhood, will finally get to see some use after so long laying dormant,” Frazee said.

“It's been a dialogue, a positive dialogue, certainly not 100% in favor but for the most part I think it's the best scenario to develop this project, keep it a treasure in this neighborhood,” Roy said.

The next step for this project is Board of Supervisors approval. They'll be voting next Wednesday.

Once the construction actually gets started, Roy anticipates around a year and a half of work before the property opens.