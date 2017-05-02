'Hoos Making every Play Count

The UVa football team has been using a unique scoring system, during spring scrimmages, to create a more competitive practice atmosphere.

Touchdowns and field goals all count the same but points are also awarded to the offense if they pick up at least four yards on first down.

If the offense doesn't get at least four yards, the defense gets the point.

If the offense gets at least half the yardage needed for a first down (i.e. if its 2nd down and 6 yards to go, offense gets a point if they move the ball at least three yards). If not, the defense wins the point.

If the offense converts on third down, they get three points.

The offense gets four points for a fourth down conversion.

The defense gets three points for preventing a first down and four points for preventing a fourth down conversion.

The scoring system doesn't just put an emphasis on playing good situational football.

The players say, it also creates a more competitive atmosphere.

"It brings that little bit of extra focus, that when you're in the dog days of spring as we call it. Its tough but you know that you're competing with the other side of the ball every single day and you're being held accountable by that scoreboard, so it helps," says senior quarterback Kurt Benkert.

The offense ended up defeating the defense in the Virginia football Spring Festival and it was junior running back Jordan Ellis who looked liked the MVP that day.

Ellis had two long touchdown runs, including an 84-yarder.

The 5-11, 215-pounder hasn't seen a lot of action at UVa but with Taquan Mizzell heading to the pros, there's a lot more opportunity for Ellis to see carries this season.

"He's really benefited from an opportunity and an opening to step up and help our team, so I really like what he's done," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

"I really developed a lot in this spring," says Ellis. "We did a lot of 11-on-11. I was thrown into the fire and I feel like I handled it well. I'm just going to carry that over into the summer and into fall camp."