Virginia Tennis Set to Host 1st and 2nd Rounds of NCAA Men's Tennis Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will host first and second round matches of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship May 12-13 at the Snyder Tennis Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers (28-1, 11-1 ACC) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will face Monmouth (13-11) in a first-round match at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Columbia (17-4) and Purdue (20-12) will play at 10 a.m. on Friday. The winners of the first-round matches will face one another at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May13, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Round of 16, being held this year in Athens, Ga.

The defending-national champion Cavaliers are the tournament's No. 2 seed, marking the 11th-consecutive year they have been a top-four national seed and the fifth time they will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed. It marks the 14th consecutive year that Virginia has received a seed and hosted a regional. The Cavaliers are the only team to be a top-eight seed in the tournament in each of the past 14 seasons. Virginia, who has played in five of the last six NCAA finals, has reached the quarterfinals 12-straight seasons, made semifinal appearances in nine of the past 10 years and have won the title in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Admission is free for the matches and free parking is available at the Culbreth Garage. Parking is also available at the Central Grounds Garage (hourly rates apply).

2017 NCAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP – CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL

FRIDAY, MAY 12

10 a.m. – Columbia vs. Purdue

1 p.m. – Virginia vs Monmouth

SATURDAY, MAY 13

1 p.m. – Second Round Match