Group Kicked off Tom Garrett's Office Property After Healthcare Protest

Dozens of protestors in Albemarle County were kicked off 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett's (R) office property Tuesday afternoon.

They're fighting against President Donald Trump's proposed healthcare plan.

Protestors with Indivisible Charlottesville marched down Rio Road toward Garrett's office to deliver letters, and more importantly a message to not take away the Affordable Care Act.

Dorothy Farber wrote letters to Garrett asking him to vote no to the new healthcare plan.

"The Affordable Care Act for me, saved me, I have Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, it’s a neuro muscular disease one of the most common and I have been in and out of insurance for like 15 years,” Farber said.

Under the ACA, insurers cannot deny coverage to individuals based on preexisting conditions like Farber.

"It literally is a matter of life and death to be honest with you. Without insurance, I can't afford to pay my rent and to buy medicines and to see doctors. It’s really a matter of life or death," Farber said.

Under the new proposed GOP healthcare plan, those with pre-existing conditions could be charged more by states that get a waiver from the Health Department.

Protestors were kicked off the property where Garrett's office is located.

“That hasn't happened before, that's the first time that we have been asked to leave the property that Tom Garrett has placed his office on. And frankly we think Tom Garrett should leave. He should find a new office if this isn’t one where citizens can exercise democracy,” David Singerman of Indivisible Charlottesville said.

But they say they are not going to stop fighting.

"We're not going to die upon this hill. We're going to keep fighting because it’s like whackamole with these House Republicans, one bad bill goes away and another one comes up a few weeks later." Sarah Milov of Indivisible Charlottesville said.

When NBC29 reached out to Garrett's office about the new healthcare plan, they said it was, "much better than the original bill."

Garrett is hosting a town hall Tuesday, May 9, in Moneta.