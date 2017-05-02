UVA Honors Alum, US Army Capt. Humayun Khan

A new plaque at the University of Virginia is honoring an alum who died while in active military service

The plaque honors U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan, who graduated from UVA in 2000.

Capt. Khan was serving in Iraq when he was killed by a car bomb in 2004. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan dedicated the plaque to the Khan family in front of a crowd of fellow soldiers and friends Tuesday, May 2.

Khizr Khan, the father, said this honor extends beyond his son.

"Not only Captain Humayun Khan is our son, but all those have served today, men and women, are our sons and daughters. We honor all of them. We honor all of them with all of the dignity,” he said

The plaque was installed on the front side of the Rotunda, where other fallen alumni are honored by the university.

Memorial plaques are donated by the Seven Society.