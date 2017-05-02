Charlottesville's YMCA Offering Name-Engraved Bricks for Donation

The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville is offering community members a chance to make their mark on the new facility in McIntire Park.

The Y is selling founders bricks engraved with family names or personalized messages for $250 dollars. The bricks will line the ground along the entrance to the new Y.

Funds raised from the Buy-A-Brick campaign will help pay for scholarships for families who can't afford Y memberships.

“We just want people to feel that community-centered nature,” Jessica Maslaney, Piedmont Family YMCA CEO, said. “The Y brings people together from all backgrounds, all financial means and to really feel like they're part of the community coming here to see these upbeat messages and see their names in part of the foundation of the facility really shows it's a community-centered project.”

Wednesday, May 3, is the deadline to purchase a brick in time for the Y’s grand opening on June 30.