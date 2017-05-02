Charlottesville to Hold Public Workshops to Improve Community Vision

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville will kick-off the 2018 Comprehensive Plan Update on Monday May, 8 at Carver Recreation Center from 1pm to 3pm.

The Comprehensive Plan is the community's vision and guides decision making on topics like:

* Land Use (development and growth)

* Housing (affordability and access)

* Transportation (all modes of transit and parking)

A series of workshops will be held in May and June to gather feedback from the community on how the update to the Comprehensive Plan should be shaped. The Public is encouraged to attend one or all of these workshops and be part of the process.

All four workshops will be identical in format and information covered.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

Monday May 8, 2017

Carver Recreation Center Banquet Space

1pm - 3pm

233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Thursday May 11, 2017

Venable Elementary School Gymnasium

5pm to 7pm

406 14th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Wednesday May 31, 2017

Buford Middle School Cafeteria

7pm to 9pm

1000 Cherry Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Wednesday June 21, 2017

Charlottesville High School Atrium

6pm to 8pm

1400 Melbourne Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901