Governor McAuliffe Embarks on Trade Mission to Mexico

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is on a marketing mission this week to Mexico.

The Democratic governor is scheduled to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto and other top officials to discuss trade. McAuliffe, cabinet officials, and the rest of the Virginia delegation travel to Guadalajara and Mexico City for business meetings.

"I've been on 24 trade missions. This will be my 25th. I'm the most traveled governor in America," said McAuliffe.

He says Virginia's agriculture industry is a key selling point.

The trip comes as the Trump White House grapples with re-negotiating NAFTA - North American Free Trade Agreement - and planning to build a wall along the southern border.

"The president has been very rough on Mexico, and I will meet with the president of Mexico when I'm down there and say, 'Mr. Trump may not like you, but we like you in Virginia, and we want to do business with you,'" McAuliffe said.

The funding for the border wall is up in the air, and President Trump recently said he will terminate NAFTA if he cannot work out a better deal.

Then-president Bill Clinton gave final approval to NAFTA. McAuliffe is a close friend and political ally of the Clintons and he has strongly publicly disagreed with the Republican president’s vision on trade.

"Give me a fair trade deal. I can compete against anybody. Virginia can beat anybody in the globe. Got to have a trade deal, but don't put up barriers and prevent us from selling our products," said the governor.

In addition to agriculture, Gov. McAuliffe will be selling Virginia as a location for tourism and to do business.