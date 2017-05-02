Quantcast

Albemarle Co. Supervisors to Discuss Law for Court House Move

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County supervisors are set to discuss new state legislation at Wednesday’s meeting, that could include a new law impacting the county courthouse.

A new state law passed through the 2017 General Assembly session means that Albemarle County now won't have to hold a voting referendum to get approval to move the courthouse to another location within the county.  

That means the county could move forward with plans to move the courthouse much sooner than previously expected.

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

