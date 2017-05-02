Albemarle Co. Sheriff Harding Seeks Release of Jens Soering

Albemarle County Sheriff J.E. "Chip" Harding is asking the governor to release Jens Soering, a former University of Virginia exchange student convicted of murder.

Soering is serving a life sentence for the 1985 murders of Derek and Nancy Haysom in Bedford County, the parents of his then-girlfriend Elizabeth. He admitted to the crimes, but has since claimed his confession was false.

"This is my fault. I should have told the truth," said Soering during a 2011 interview with NBC29. He now believes Elizabeth took part in the murder of her parents with two other men.

Attorney Steven Rosenfield, who now represents Soering, said his client, "misidentified where the bodies were murdered, and there is really no physical evidence tying him to the crime scene."

Sheriff Harding believes, based on his own investigation, that the German national should be pardoned.

Harding wrote to Governor Terry McAuliffe, “Soering would not be convicted today on the evidence that has since surfaced or was improperly submitted or omitted from the jury,” and that, “the evidence appears to support a case for his innocence.”

The sheriff went on to write, "almost every piece of evidence raised by the prosecution is subject to inaccuracies, unreliabilities, and scientific contradictions. The jury was misled in many places, and the lead defense lawyer was mentally ill and later disbarred. The result was that the defense counsel was mediocre at best."

Harding also pointed out that two investigators in the Soering case - Chuck Reid and Dave Watson - now conclude there is enough reasonable doubt to not reach a murder conviction.

Reid, a former instigator with Bedford County Sheriff's Office, went back over the DNA evidence and the original FBI assessment of the crime scene. Reid told NBC29 back in October 2016 that he could not be sure Soering committed the crime.

"I started hearing the testimony from Elizabeth, from Jens, and the evidence that was presented and that's when I started getting my doubts. I said, ‘Something not adding up here,’” Reid said.

In August 2016, attorneys for Soering revealed DNA findings which they say prove their client's innocence. They say a comparison between the 1985 serology report and a more recent 2009 DNA review shows Soering's blood is nowhere to be found.

Sheriff Harding, too, had issue with the DNA evidence in the case:

"Based on the evidence I reviewed and the recent DNA findings, I feel that [Elizabeth] Haysom was at her parents’ home at the time of the murders and was assisted by two men. These two men accidentally left their blood behind at the murder scene. The DNA is representative of each of these men. They are there, I cannot see their faces, but they are present. I do not see the face of Jens Soering because there is nothing from him in the crime scene."

Rosenfield and Soering have asked for a pardon from Governor McAuliffe. Then-Governor Tim Kaine had approved Soering be allowed to serve the reminder of his sentence in Germany, but that was ultimately rejected by Bob McDonnell when he was elected.

Soering went before a parole board in December 2016, but has yet to complete its review.