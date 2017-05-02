Scottsville Man Hit with 3 More Charges from Shooting, Standoff

First responders on the scene of a shooting and standoff along Hardware Hill Circle in Fluvanna County (FILE IMAGE)

Authorities in Fluvanna County have filed more charges against a man accused of shooting at a house, then barricading himself inside his own home.

Joe Kaine Roach Jr. was already facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maliciously discharging a firearm, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Court records show that on Tuesday, May 2, prosecutors filed a second charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as malicious assault, and using a firearm in commission of a felony against the 45-year-old Scottsville resident.

Investigators say Roach shot into a neighboring home on Hardware Hills Circle before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The bullet grazed the victim's face, but was a non-life-threatening injury.

According to authorities, Roach brandished a rifle at sheriff’s deputies before barricading himself inside his home. Roach’s wife and a “minor family member” were also in the home at the time.

Negotiators were able to get the wife out of the home, but not the underage family member. Roach peacefully surrendered around 1 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office says firearms and other evidence were seized during a search of Roach’s home.

Roach is currently being held without bail at Central Virginia Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.