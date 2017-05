UVA Health and Safety Fair Held at John Paul Jones Arena

A Health and Safety Fair at the University of Virginia is giving construction workers the skills they need to stay safe on the job.

The event, hosted by UVA’s Facilities Management Office of Occupational Health and Safety, was held at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville Tuesday.

Construction workers from various projects at UVA are learning all about ladder safety, fall protection, and aerial lift.

"These workers can walk away with credentials, with certifications, with something they can take with them and put to use on the project sites that will make them safer in what they do each and every day,” said Kevin Smiley of Skanska USA Building.

The event was organized by UVA and several construction companies and vendors.