Judge to Hear Motions Tuesday As Groups Fight Removal of Lee Statue

The battle over Charlottesville City Council's decision to remove a confederate monument heads to a courtroom for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

A lawsuit aims to stop Charlottesville from moving the statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee from a city park.

The plaintiffs – the Monument Fund, Inc., the Virginia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans, Frederick W. Payne, John Bosley Yellott Jr., Edward D. Tayloe II, Betty Jane Franklin Phillips, Edward Bergen Fry, Virginia C. Amiss, Stefanie Marshall, Charles L. Weber Jr., Lloyd Thomas Smith Jr., Anthony M. Griffin, and Britton Franklin Earnest Sr. – filed their lawsuit in Charlottesville Circuit Court on March 20.

Attorneys for those plaintiffs are expected on Tuesday, May 2, to ask a judge for a temporary injunction to stop Charlottesville from taking any steps forward until the lawsuit plays out in court.

The suit argues that if the city is allowed to move forward with removing the statue, then it would set off a series of events that cannot be undone.

Court documents filed in the past week claim removing the monument is an illegal use of taxpayer dollars.

The plaintiffs also believe Virginia's monument protection law forbids the city from moving through with City Council’s plans.

Councilors voted 3-2 on February 6 to remove the Gen. Lee statue and rename Lee Park. Mayor Mike Signer and councilor Kathy Galvin voted against the measure. A similar vote on April 17 approved plans to sell the statue to an educational institution, museum, or nonprofit group.

The city denies that the plaintiffs or the public would suffer irreparable harm if the plans for the statue move forward.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.