U.S. Marshals Warn Public of Phone Scams

Release from the U.S. Marshals Service:



Roanoke, VA - The U.S. Marshals continues to warn the public of an ongoing jury duty telephone scam.



The call begins when the scammer, posing as a U.S. Marshal or other law enforcement officer, calls a victim to advise that he or she has missed federal jury duty but can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.



Other versions of this scam claim the victim has failed to appear for a criminal court hearing or an “ongoing civil matter” and must pay fines to avoid arrest. It appears that the scammers are focusing on older individuals, although the scammers will adapt the scam to anyone that answers the call.



The scammer provides information like titles and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officers or court officials, names of federal judges and/or courtroom addresses in an attempt to make the scam credible. Scammers can even spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller ID as if they are from the court or a government agency.



Typically, the scammer directs the victim to purchase money orders or pre-paid debit/credit card similar to Green Dot prepaid Visa cards that the scammer then requests payment or card information from.



The public is advised that this is a nationwide scam and they should not provide any personal identification information or money to the caller.



Federal courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money or personal identifying information over the telephone.



It is advised that if someone is attempting to solicit any fees or service from you that you did not request, you immediately (within a minute) identify who is calling you, why they are calling you, and then hang up. You should then look up a legitimate published telephone number (not the number the caller provided you) and validate the call as being legitimate.



A legitimate service or government entity will not object to you immediately validating their efforts and this should quickly eliminate any illegitimate calls.

Anyone receiving one of these suspected scam calls should report it, with any available caller ID information, to their local FBI or United States Marshals Service Office.



If you believe you may be a victim of the jury duty scam, identity theft, or other scheme, you can also file a complaint online with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.



Additional information regarding juror scams: http://www.uscourts.gov/services-forms/jury-service/juror-scams



Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.