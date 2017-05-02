Registration open for KidsCollege Summer STEM and Arts Academies

Piedmont Virginia Community College News Release:

Registration is now open for Piedmont Virginia Community College’s KidsCollege Summer STEM and Arts Academies beginning Monday, June 12, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 11, at PVCC’s Main Campus at 501 College Drive, and at Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) at 1000 E. Rio Road in Charlottesville.



The week-long, half-day academies provide an in-depth exploration into STEM and technical career areas for students entering third through tenth grade. Popular academies available this summer include robotics, cooking, Spanish, video game animation, fashion design, Minecraft, acting, astronomy, create an App and more.



KidsCollege Academies are offered from 8:45 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. Half- and full-day options with additional supervised lunch times are available. Supervised early care and After-Academy Club programs are also available.



Partial scholarships based on financial need are available, in part, by generous donations from Rotary Club of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Rotary Club, Freas Foundation and individual contributions. To learn more about PVCC’s KidsCollege, or to register for available academies, visit www.pvcc.edu/kidscollege, or contact KidsCollege at 434.961.5354 or kidscollege@pvcc.edu.