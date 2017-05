Health Experts: May See More Ticks this Summer

Health experts are saying we could see more ticks than usual this summer because of the warm winter.

Doctors advise people who spend time in wooded areas to bathe and check themselves as soon as coming inside. Be sure to check your clothes, as well.

If you have tick, then the best way to remove it is with tweezers.

Blake Garmon, a physician at Sentara Martha Jefferson Internal Medicine, says if you remove a tick within 24 to 36 hours it’s nearly impossible to contract a tick-borne illness.

“It's important to know that most tick bites don't actually transmit a tick-borne illness. For many tick bites the only symptom that you will experience is a very localized, red, itchy, allergic reaction with some redness that is less than one centimeter around the area of the tick bite,” he said.

If your pets spend time outdoors or live in any wooded areas, then you should use a flea and tick preventative. Also, be sure to check them once inside for fleas hiding in their hair or skin.