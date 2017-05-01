Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Approves Hydraulic Rd. Corridor Funding

Hydraulic Road and Route 29 Hydraulic Road and Route 29
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The future of the Hydraulic Road corridor at Route 29 is coming into focus.

Monday, Charlottesville City Councilors approved $30,000 for planning of the first phase for the intersection and surrounding area. Albemarle County is also expected to contribute $30,000.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by September of this year. 

