Charlottesville City Council Votes to Raise Councilor Wages by 2018

Next year's Charlottesville City Councilors will have a little more money in their pockets thanks to a salary raise.

That measure just passed City Council Monday, but won't take effect until the next council is elected.

The salary raise brings the councilors' and the mayor's salaries up to the legal limit set by the General Assembly. It's the first increase since 2008.

Right now the mayor makes $16,000 and each councilor makes $14,000. Each position will make $4,000 more once the raise goes into effect on July 1, 2018.

City Council positions are technically part-time jobs, though the current councilors noted that they work hours closer to a full work week in the positions.

“We have to also do our own policy research, it is a 40 hours a week job, we'll never get paid for 40 hours a week, but I don't think it can be denied that this is not a 40 hour per week job right now as structured.

Councilors also said that raising the salary for council positions may enable a more diverse council in the future, if people of lower income are able to afford taking a position.

Next year's city councilors will be the people actually getting these raises. The candidates face off in a primary election this June.