Lawyers for Martese Johnson Asking for Trial to be Pushed Back Again

The now-graduated University of Virginia student at the center of a bloody arrest is asking for his trial to be pushed back again.

Martese Johnson's legal team says it won't be ready in time for the July trial. Johnson's attorneys say they may need to have the multi-day trial sometime in 2018.

Johnson is suing two Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agents for $3 million for civil rights violations. They arrested him outside Trinity Irish Pub in March 2015 over an identification issue.

A hearing date for this is not yet set.