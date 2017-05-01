Group Demonstrates Outside Charlottesville City Hall for 'May Day'

Monday, Charlottesville progressives took a stand outside City Hall for International Workers Day, popularly called "May Day."

Progressive candidates for local office led the group, including Jeff Fogel, Nancy Carpenter, Nikuyah Walker, and Ross Mittiga. They say “May Day” is the perfect time to remind people of their platform of establishing a living wage at $15 an hour, increasing affordable housing, and reforming the criminal justice system.

“It's about getting people to a point where they can actually afford to live, period. And I think wages have just stagnated in the United States for such a long time, we are a wealthy country and we can afford to provide someone at least $15 an hour,” demonstrator Matthew Slaats said.

Demonstrators said they also want more support and policies for working families.