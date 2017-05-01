Crozet Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Fatal Car Accident

Crozet Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Fatal Car AccidentPosted: Updated:
Antonio Lee Timberlake
Crozet Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Fatal Car AccidentMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter