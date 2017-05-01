Crozet Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Fatal Car Accident

A Crozet man is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced in Albemarle Circuit Court.

Monday, 47-year-old Antonio Timberlake entered into a guilty plea. Three other charges were dropped.

Timberlake was driving with two passengers when he ran off Browns Gap Road and hit a tree last February. One of the passengers, Sidney Jackson, died about a month later.

The judge sentenced Timberlake to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended. He will report to jail on June 20.