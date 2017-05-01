Albemarle's 2009 4x800 meter Relay Team Inducted into Penn Relays Wall of Fame

Eight years ago Anthony Kostelac, Luke Nobel, Zach Vrhovac and Garrett Bradley broke a 4x800 meter Penn relays record.

This past weekend, that Albemarle team was inducted to the Penn Relays Wall of Fame.

"It was put on stone and there's a plaque on the wall of fame," says former Albemarle track coach Buz Mail. "Its what they've done for the last 24 years. To see Albemarle High School's [plaque] and then Villanova's [plaque] is amazing."

Buz Mail still remembers that day his team broke the Champions of America 4x800 meter relay record on April 25th 2009.

"When they were running around the track and the fans were going USA...USA! I was just balling my eyes out."

Albemarle's time of 7:30:67 broke a 19 year record and eight years later, it still stands as the fastest 4x800 meter relay time at Franklin Field.

"This doesn't happen very many times," says Mail. "I coached for 41 years and there's nothing that compares to this. No one ever had a bad day. Its the most special thing in my 41 years coaching and I give that to those boys."

While all four boys ended up on the Albemarle 4x800 meter relay team, they all came from different backgrounds.

Zach Vrhovac began his career as a football, basketball and baseball player at Albemarle.

Vrhovac would later join two Californians (Luke Nobel and Garrett Bradley) and a younger Arizonian, Anthony Kostalec, all cross country runners.

None of the members were recruited by Mail to come to Albemarle.

"There are no coincidences," says Mail. "This was maybe meant to happen."