Charlottesville Police: Cyclist Struck by Car at Rugby Ave. Intersection

scene at Rugby Avenue and Westwood Road scene at Rugby Avenue and Westwood Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police are investigating how a bicyclist was hit by a car. It happened around 4 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Westwood Road.

The bicyclist was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center. There is no status though on a condition.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. NBC29 will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Full Story