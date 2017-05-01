UVA's Jarred Reuter Reportedly Transferring to George Mason

When this past season came to an end, UVa's Jarred Reuter announced he would transfer from Virginia.

ESPN is reporting today, Monday, May 1st, that that Reuter will transfer to George Mason in Norther Virginia.

Reuter averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds during his 58 games at Virginia. He averaged eight minutes per game.

Reuter will have to sit out next year due to NCAA transfer rules.