Woolen Mills Neighbors Show Opposition to Proposed Property Regulations

Homeowners in a Charlottesville neighborhood are launching a campaign to fight proposed property restrictions.

They're taking their message to the streets.

The city is sending out a survey to poll property owners in the Woolen Mills neighborhood about the proposed designation as a historic conservation district.

Bright red yard signs have popped up around Woolen Mills urging neighbors to “vote no.” The signs say "Conservation not Regulation.”

The organizer of this opposition says the city and the Woolen Mills neighborhood association are trying to push what he calls "gentrification" on the neighborhood. The historic conservation district would impose new rules for renovation and construction.

Homeowners would have to go before the city's Board of Architectural Review before making changes. The neighborhood association supports the district.

“Conservation on a homeowner by homeowner basis is something that's admirable if it's actually possible, but we feel the regulation that's required to get that kind of conservation we're looking for is light enough that we would think, for most homeowners in the conservation district, they would find it something they'd be interested in doing,” John Frazee, Woolen Mills association chair, said.

The district would cover more than 80 properties.

The city expects to complete its poll of property owners in the proposed district by the end of the month. The results will go into a recommendation for Charlottesville City Council before a public hearing. Council could take action in July.