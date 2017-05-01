Albemarle County School Leaders Debate Closing Yancey Elementary

President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to education could impact a school in Albemarle County that has been around since the ‘60s. School leaders are debating closing Yancey Elementary School, citing funding as one major reason.

With Trump’s proposed budget, Yancey Elementary School could lose two major grants - its 21st Century Learning Grant for After School Programs and its Title One Grant. That would take away about $400,000 in funding.

Another problem is that the school only has 118 students. Enrollment has steadily decreased since 2012 when there were 168 students.

Albemarle County Public Schools blames the decrease on the fact that the school is outside the county's growth area.

"Whether its Redhill or Scottsville or Yancey, they are all seeing declining enrollments. So if there is no growth as these communities get older, as citizens get older, there are fewer children being born and the school age population dries up,” explained Dean Tistadt, Albemarle County Public Schools chief operating officer.

Administrators say the final problem is that Standards of Learning test scores are low. Average SOL scores over the past three years have been below state requirements.

The school is currently looking at a few options - closing the school, redistricting students, or finding funding another way to keep the school open.

Ultimately, they want to do what's best for the students’ access to education.

They will discuss their options at the next Albemarle County School Board meeting on May 11.