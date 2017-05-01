Sentara Family Medicine Practice Opens at Fifth Street Station

A new Sentara Family Medicine practice is open for business in Albemarle County.

A ribbon cutting took place Monday morning outside the new location at Fifth Street Station. The practice offers primary care as well as extended hours and weekend hours.

"We'll be open til eight o’ clock at night on Monday through Friday, and then on Saturdays we'll be open 'til six, and Sundays open 'til six … access to care is so limited and being able to provide that continuity and care is very important to us," Jonathan Davis, president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, said.

The new practice includes 10 examination rooms and 11 total staff members.