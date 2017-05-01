Charlottesville Advocacy Group Making Sure Immigrants Know Their Rights

A Charlottesville-based advocacy group is creating a video to show undocumented immigrants what to do if federal agents come knocking at their door.

The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) says the Trump administration's more aggressive enforcement of immigration laws is creating fear in the community.

“Part of combating that fear is providing education about what your rights are. Because no matter where you were born or what your immigration status is, you are entitled to constitutional rights,” said LAJC Immigrant Advocacy Center Program Attorney Tanishka Cruz.

The center hopes the video can reach more people than in-person training sessions or pamphlets.

University of Virginia student filmmaker Genevieve Agar is producing the "Know Your Rights" video.

“They cannot afford to make any mistakes. They are essentially living in the shadows," she said.

Agar wrote the script and enlisted friends to act out several scenarios where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents show up at the home of an undocumented family.

The video will show immigrants what kind of questions to ask and what actions to take.

“We're trying to show them this is the situation. We're going to make it as realistic as possible. That way when you're in it, you're better prepared,” said the UVA student.

The video will also include a 30-second introduction with attorneys explaining those rights.

“I would hope that the people watching this video are going to feel more confident. I hope they can continue just living their lives,” Agar said.

The project came out of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Immigrant Resource Group, which formed in February.

The resource group is also forming an immediate raid response group to have attorneys and advocates on-call to help undocumented people when they're arrested.