Virginia GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Critical of Rival

A Republican candidate is criticizing a rival as they compete to be Virginia’s next governor.

The primary election takes place next month, and candidate Frank Wagner is looking to shake up the GOP race for governor. He's been in third place in the latest polls, but Wagner says his experience could help him break out from the pack.

Wagner ripped into Ed Gillespie's tax cuts plan during a press event Monday morning in Richmond, saying it's based on phony math.

"Donald Trump's message was let's ‘drain the swamp.’ That was his message that struck home with the voters. Ed Gillespie is the swamp. He is the ultimate D.C. insider," said Wagner.

Gillespie has been a lobbyist, as well as chair of the Republican National Committee. He recently released his proposal of a 10 percent income tax cut. His campaign estimates that an average Virginia family could pocket about $1,300 under his plan.

Wagner, a state senator and military veteran, believes his rival’s plan overlooks the commonwealth's ongoing economic pressures and recent budget shortfalls.

The Gillespie camp defended its plan, saying it was responsible and based on input from economic advisers.

Team Gillespie believes Ed's plan would provide relief to working families and lead to tens of thousands of new jobs.

"It's misleading to the public about what the public could expect to get a return and it's just not ready for primetime," Wagner argued.

Former-state senator John Watkins agreed with Wagner, and says tax reform at the federal level could also make cuts more difficult in the commonwealth.

“There are too many unknowns with regard to making promises particularly dealing with the budget," he said.

Corey Stewart, the third candidate in the race to the Governor’s Mansion, has proposed phasing out Virginia's income tax.

Weighing in on Monday's discussion, a statement from the Stewart campaign says tax cuts must come along with a reduction in spending.

Stewart says if elected governor, he would cut spending across various state agencies and departments.