Former Teacher Tat Receives Jail Time for Sexual Relation with Student

A judge is handing down sentencing for a former Albemarle County teacher guilty of having a sexual relationship with an underage student.

Amelia Tat appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday, May 1, to learn her punishment. She entered a plea deal back in January, admitting that she is guilty of two counts of carnal knowledge without force of a 13 to 15 year old.

Tat was working as a science teacher at Jack Jouett Middle School early in 2015 when she began contacting a 14-year-old student over Instagram and Snapchat, this according to legal documents.

The two of them eventually had sexual intercourse in her classroom.

Tat continued the relationship with inappropriate text messages with the teenager, and they had sex again in Lynchburg. The child’s mother found the text messages Tat had sent, and called the police.

The victim took the stand during Monday’s sentencing.

He told the judge that he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the eight-month relationship he had with Tat. The victim asked the judge to give Tat jail time.

The judge decided to hand down a sentence of five years per charge, however a total of eight years were suspended. The defendant is scheduled to begin serving her jail time on November 1.

Tat will have to complete 18 months of supervised probation, be on good behavior for 10 years, and must pay $176 in restitution. She had faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail, and a fine of $200,000.