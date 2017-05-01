UVA Basketball Gets Commitment from Italy's Francesco Badocchi

The UVa basketball team got a verbal commitment Sunday for the class of 2017 from 6-foot-7 forward Francesco Badocchi, who is originally from Milan, Italy. Badocchi announced his intention to commit to UVA via Twitter.

Badocchi has played the last two years in high school at Bishop Miege in Roeland Park, Kansas, helping that school win back-to-back state championships. He averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks last season.

Badocchi chose Virginia over Illinois. He joins Rutgers grad transfer Nigel Johnson as late additions for Virginia's 2017 class. Marco Anthony, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Antonio, TX is also in Virginia's 2017 class.