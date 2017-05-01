VDSS: Potential Delay in SNAP Benefits

Release from Virginia Department of Social Services:



Approximately 10 percent of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may experience a delay in receiving May benefits.



An unforeseen system glitch inadvertently altered the staggered issuance date of benefits, resulting in some recipients receiving benefits later than expected.



SNAP recipients are encouraged to call the customer service number on the back of their EBT card, or the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370 to determine whether they are among the 10 percent impacted by the delay.



For information on emergency food assistance, citizens are encouraged to call 211.



Virginia Department of Social Services apologizes for the inconvenience to families and is working diligently to issue benefits as soon as possible.