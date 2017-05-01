CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders

Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce:



(Charlottesville, Virginia – May 1) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce issues Chamber Congressional Memorandum on Federal, Virginia and Regional importance for the “continuum” of federal research funding.



“Our chamber of commerce understands and greatly appreciates the great value of federal research funding to the citizens, health, economy and future of our nation, our commonwealth of Virginia and our greater Charlottesville and central Virginia communities,” the chamber memorandum states. “…our chamber strongly urges the Congress and administration to consider the unparalleled benefit to our society to maintain the vital continuum of federal research funding in the year and years ahead.”



In particular, the chamber memorandum points out: “One area of federal research funding alone – the National Institutes of Health – accounts for more than $340 million of vital research in the commonwealth of Virginia. This level of federal research funding – aside from critically needed advances in health care – supports more than 5,300 jobs across a range of skills and generates more than $1 billion of economic activity. Beyond research, it is estimated that the more than 1,400 biopharmaceutical enterprises in Virginia generate more than 24,000 career-ladder jobs for our Virginia neighbors; across a spectrum of skills.”



The chamber memorandum continues, “… (F)ederal research funding cured polio. Federal research put men on the moon. Federal research created the internet. Federal research funding is making advances in treating – and preventing – AIDS, Autism, Alzheimer’s, Birth Defects, Cancers and many more diseases.”



The chamber memorandum concludes: “Federal research funding, together and often in concert with and leveraging significant private research funding, has advanced and continues to advance our great nation. Our chamber urges your broad understanding of the vast, almost limitless value to our nation of the necessary sustained continuum for federal research funding.”



Chamber President Timothy Hulbert will join with members of the Business for Federal Research Funding Coalition, a coalition of (65) chambers and other allied business organizations across the country, in meetings with members of Congress and committee staff on Tuesday & Wednesday in Washington.



The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in the greater Charlottesville communities. Founded in 1913, today the 1,200 chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 people in the greater Charlottesville region, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.75 billion a year.