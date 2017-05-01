Fluvanna County Judge Denies Bail for Barricade Suspect

Scene of a shooting and standoff at Hardware Hills Circle in Fluvanna County (FILE)

The man accused of shooting into a neighbor’s house and then barricading himself inside his Fluvanna County home appeared in court Monday morning.

Joe Kaine Roach Jr. was in Fluvanna County Court Monday, May 1, for a bail hearing where a judge denied him bail as prosecutors say more charges could be coming.

The 45-year-old Scottsville man is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maliciously discharging a firearm, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies with the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office responded to Roach's home in the 200 block of Hardware Hills Circle just before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. A 911 caller claimed Roach had shot at his neighbor's house. A woman inside the house was hit in the side of her face, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, Roach barricaded himself inside his home for several hours. Negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victim and her family were in court Monday for Roach’s bond hearing. All of them were very emotional when they heard Roach would remain at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

“It was a very serious situation as we're treating it as such. We've been working with the sheriff’s office since Saturday night when this started and we're going to go over everything they've gathered and do some more investigation and we expect there will be more charges brought,” said Fluvanna County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Haislip.

Haislip also mentioned he will strongly oppose any form of bond hearing in the future.

The victim and her family did not want to go on camera, but thanked the community for its support over the weekend.

Roach’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6 at 9:30 a.m.