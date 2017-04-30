16th Annual Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic Concludes

16th Annual Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic ConcludesPosted: Updated:
Catalina Pella and Jaksic Jovana won the doubles championship 6-4, 7-6
Madison Brengle won the singles championship 6-4, 6-3.
Former UVa tennis star Danielle Collins
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
