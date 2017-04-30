16th Annual Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic Concludes

The 16th annual Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic tennis tournament wrapped up Sunday afternoon at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Madison Brengle was competing in both the singles and doubles finals.

The 27-year old American is the fourth player in the last five years to play in both the singles and doubles championship.

Brengle defeated 18-year-old Caroline Dolehide in the championship match in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to win the singles title.

Former UVa tennis star Danielle Collins was teamed up with Brengle in the doubles final.

Catalina Pella and Jaksic Jovana won the doubles championship 6-4, 7-6.

Collins and Brengle finish as runners up in their first time playing doubles together.

"I hadn't played doubles since I graduated, so it's a pretty incredible opportunity that Madison wanted to play doubles with me," says Collins. "She's 98th in the world and top 100 in doubles as well -- We're planning on hopefully playing together in Charleston next week and hopefully we can get some titles under out belt this year."

"Its great playing together," says Brengle. "It's the first time playing together on the same side of the court. We practice together a fair bit. I like how she plays. I think for the first time playing together, we had a great week."