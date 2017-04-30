14 JMU Softball Sweeps Drexel; Clinches CAA Regular Season Title

James Madison Athletics Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – With its sixth consecutive shutout over the Dragons, No. 14/15 James Madison softball tallied an 8-0 triumph over Drexel Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park to secure the Dukes fourth consecutive series sweep.

Recording the program's 13th consecutive victory, JMU improved to 44-6 and 15-2 in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Dukes have clinched the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed at the 2017 CAA Championship. Drexel stumbled to 15-28 overall with a 3-12 mark in league play.

Freshman designated player Odicci Alexander led JMU at the plate going 2-for-3 with a triple and a RBI. Senior infielder Madyson Moran also knocked two hits and plated run. Sophomore Jenny Behan was the lone Duke to record a multi-RBI game as she knocked a two-run home run in a pinch-hit appearance to walk off the game in six innings.

Junior Megan Good improved to 31-1 overall as she blanked the Dragons over five innings. The right-hander allowed just three hits while striking out eight in the outing. Alexander tossed a perfect inning of relief to close out the game.

After a scoreless first inning, JMU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Alexander tripled to right center fielder before coming around to score on a double play turned by the Dragons.

The Dukes added three runs in the bottom of the third as junior pinch runner Mimi Morris scored on Good's ground out to short before two runs scored on an Drexel error on senior outfielder Taylor Newton's sacrifice fly to left field.

RBI singles from Alexander and Moran extended JMU's lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, Behan launched her first career home run with a two-run shot in a pinch appearance to secure the 10-0 run-rule victory over Drexel.



QUOTING COACH DEAN

"Today, I was extremely happy. All the way through the lineup we were tuned in pitch for pitch. Even though we hit seven home runs yesterday, I didn't feel like we were tuned in. Today everybody contributed and that's what you want to see pitch for pitch."

SHUTOUT CENTRAL

With the three shutout victories over Drexel, the JMU pitching staff set a historic mark. With 24 shutouts this season, JMU now holds the program's single-season record. The previous record of 22 was set over the 2016 season. The Dukes rank in the top 10 nationally this season with a 1.35 team ERA.

DUKES ON TOP

For the fourth consecutive season, James Madison softball has clinched the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed at the CAA Championship tournament. JMU will open the championship tournament on Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. when the Dukes will face the winner of the No. 4 seed and No. 5 seed matchup. JMU has notched at least 40 regular-season wins over the last five seasons. The Dukes have also won at least 15 conference games for six consecutive seasons.

BLANKING THE DRAGONS

The JMU pitching staff has given Drexel woes over the past two seasons. Over the last six games in the series, JMU has outscored the Dragons 40-0 as the pitching staff has dealt five consecutive shutouts over 38.0 innings.

RETURN TO DOMINANCE

After not making a start in the circle for seven consecutive games, Odicci Alexander has returned to form. The right-hander has made seventh consecutive scoreless appearances while notching two shutout victories. Alexander has tossed 22.0 consecutive scoreless innings and has held opponents to just nine hits over the span.

UP NEXT

JMU closes out the regular season with a three-game series against Elon. The series begin on Friday, May 5 with a doubleheader against the Phoenix at 2:30 p.m. The series concludes with "Senior Day" on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m.