Fluvanna Co. Investigators Hold Press Conference on Barricade Suspect

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) -
Fluvanna County sheriff's investigators are still trying to figure out why a suspect allegedly opened fire in his neighborhood and shot into a home next door on Saturday, April 29.
It took more than 50 law enforcement officers almost six hours to get the standoff under control.
The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Joe K. Roach, Jr. barricaded himself into his home after he shot toward his neighbor's house on Hardware Hills Circle.
Roach is charged with maliciously discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault on a law enforcement officer
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Roach's home in the 200 block of Hardware Hills Circle near Scottsville last night just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
A 911 caller said Roach was shooting at his neighbor's house. A woman inside the house was hurt, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office says deputies have been called out to Roach's home in the past, but the situation was not as serious.
"I'm unsure of what exactly fostered this event. There have been some other hostilities in the neighborhood. I'm not sure if it was a neighbor’s dispute. We're actually still working on the causation of it - from what we can determine it was an unprovoked event,” said Captain David Wells of the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office. “For whatever reason, Mr. Roach decided to do this course of action."
Police say they were able to get Roach's wife out of the home but found out there was a child still inside. That child remained in the home until Roach surrendered around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office says this operation had a "successful conclusion” and no law enforcement or other people were hurt during the standoff.
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
On April 29, 2017 at 1947 hours, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office received a call in regards to a male shooting at his neighbors and shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of Hardware Hills Circle. Fluvanna deputies arrived and were assisted by Scottsville Police and Albemarle County Police. One of the neighbors sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
When units initially arrived, they heard gun fire. Deputies confronted the offender, Joe Kain Roach Jr, age 45 of Hardware Hills Circle in Scottsville (Fluvanna). Roach brandished a rifle at deputies and then retreated into the house. It was learned that a minor family member was also inside the dwelling with Roach. Units secured the dwelling.
A command post was established and the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albemarle County Police Department and the Virginia State Police. The Albemarle Police Crisis Negotiations Unit and the Virginia State Police Tactical Unit were called to assist. Both units were essential in bringing this incident to a peaceful conclusion. Albemarle negotiators we able to talk Roach out of his dwelling. Roach was then detained by members of the Virginia State Police Tactical Unit. The minor family member was also removed from the dwelling unharmed.
Investigators with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Roach’s home. They were assisted by an Agent of the Virginia State Police. Firearms and other evidence were seized.
Roach was arrested and charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Assault on Law Enforcement. He was held without bond and a will appear in Fluvanna County General District Court on May 1, 2017 at 0900 hours. Additional charges are pending.
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the citizens in the area for their cooperation and understanding during the incident. The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank all the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this incident.