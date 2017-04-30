Fluvanna Co. Investigators Hold Press Conference on Barricade Suspect

Fluvanna County sheriff's investigators are still trying to figure out why a suspect allegedly opened fire in his neighborhood and shot into a home next door on Saturday, April 29.

It took more than 50 law enforcement officers almost six hours to get the standoff under control.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Joe K. Roach, Jr. barricaded himself into his home after he shot toward his neighbor's house on Hardware Hills Circle.

Roach is charged with maliciously discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault on a law enforcement officer

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Roach's home in the 200 block of Hardware Hills Circle near Scottsville last night just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

A 911 caller said Roach was shooting at his neighbor's house. A woman inside the house was hurt, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says deputies have been called out to Roach's home in the past, but the situation was not as serious.

"I'm unsure of what exactly fostered this event. There have been some other hostilities in the neighborhood. I'm not sure if it was a neighbor’s dispute. We're actually still working on the causation of it - from what we can determine it was an unprovoked event,” said Captain David Wells of the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office. “For whatever reason, Mr. Roach decided to do this course of action."

Police say they were able to get Roach's wife out of the home but found out there was a child still inside. That child remained in the home until Roach surrendered around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says this operation had a "successful conclusion” and no law enforcement or other people were hurt during the standoff.